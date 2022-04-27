ATLANTA — A former member of the Flint Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force has been indicted on 30 charges by the state Attorney General’s Office.
Former commander Chad Rosborough faces charges including theft by taking, unlawful use of a financial transaction card and violation of oath of office. The indictment alleges that Rosborough illegally cashed checks belonging to the Flint Circuit totaling $4,500 between August 2017 and June 2019. In addition, Rosborough allegedly used his county-issued financial transaction card for a number of unauthorized purchases between October 2017 and June 2019. Those purchases ranged from $5.55 at Smoots Restaurant to more than $250 at Home Depot. The indictment also alleges several unauthorized purchases at restaurants in Florida in June 2019.
“Public officers must perform their duties honestly and ethically, and those who fall short do a disservice to the very people they have sworn to serve and protect,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “We will not hesitate to hold accountable any public employee who is found to have engaged in fraudulent activity, and we will continue working each day to protect taxpayer dollars no matter the amount.”
"Law enforcement officials take an oath to uphold the public’s trust," said Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds. "We are committed to investigating allegations of officer misconduct and value our relationship with the Attorney General’s office who prosecute these offenders."
The Attorney General’s Prosecution Division presented evidence to a Henry County grand jury, resulting in Rosborough’s indictment on April 14. The indictment charges the defendant with the following which, if convicted, can carry the respective penalties:
• Three counts of theft by taking,: One-15 years in custody and/or a fine of up to $100,000.
• Twelve counts of unauthorized use of a financial transaction card: One to three years in custody and/or a fine of up to $5,000.
• Fifteen counts of violation of oath by public officer: One to five years in custody.
The investigation into the alleged crimes began in June 2019 when Rosborough was placed on leave and subsequently resigned as head of the task force.
Rosborough was arrested in December 2020 by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Members of the task force, which fights drug trafficking, include the Henry County District Attorney’s Office, Solicitor’s Office, Sheriff’s Office and Police Department, as well as the Hampton, Locust Grove and McDonough Police Departments.
