STOCKBRIDGE – August is National Breastfeeding Awareness Month and Piedmont is joining in the celebration of this year’s theme, Together We Can Do Great Things. Piedmont is dedicated to ensuring every family that chooses breastfeeding receives resources as we support, promote and protect breastfeeding to ensure their success.

“We are well aware of the benefits of breastfeeding for babies and mothers,” said Timothy Brown, M.D., an OB/GYN at Piedmont Physicians Obstetrics and Gynecology near the campus of Piedmont Henry Hospital. “Studies show breastfeeding protects babies from various diseases and conditions such as ear infections, asthma, and obesity. For mothers, breastfeeding may lower the risk of certain cancers, Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and reduces the risk of developing heart disease later in life.”

