Authorities are searching for three inmates who escaped from a jail in northeast Tennessee Friday morning, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
"All three are wanted on Escape charges," the sheriff's office said, identifying the three men as Tobias W. Carr, Johnny S. Brown and Timothy A. Sarver.
The men escaped the Sullivan County Jail through an HVAC air vent on the roof, police told CNN affiliate WCYB.
On Sunday, authorities said they believed the men were in southwestern Virginia near the town of Pulaski and could be traveling in a white Chevrolet truck.
A reward of $7,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of each man, the sheriff's office said.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the US Marshals Service are assisting with the investigation.
