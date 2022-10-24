ATLANTA — Georgia gas price average continues to be one of the cheapest in the United States, according to the AAA-The Auto Club Group.
Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.20 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is 5 cents less than a week ago, 7 cents more than a month ago, and 3 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $48.00 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost 50 cents less to fill-up at the pump compared to a year ago.
“The drop in gas prices is a welcome relief to Georgians,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA spokeswoman. “Crude oil prices, which play a key role in determining what consumers pay at the pump continue to fluctuate. If crude remains low typically gas prices will do the same. But there’s still major uncertainty around how gas prices will trend in the weeks ahead.”
Regional Prices
Atlanta- $3.22
Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.30), Brunswick ($3.29) and Savannah ($3.28).
Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Augusta-Aiken ($3.11), Rome ($3.09) and Warner Robins ($3.08).
Gas Price Survey Methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.