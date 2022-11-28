ATLANTA — Georgia gas price average continues to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.04 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is 6 cents less than a week ago, 13 cents less than a month ago, and 18 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $45.60 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost $2 less to fill-up at the pump compared to last month.
“Georgia pump prices are drifting lower as crude oil continues to decline,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “The main reason for the fall is the decline in oil prices. Crude is the single largest factor influencing gas prices, accounting for more than half of what drivers pay at the pump.”
National Average Continues to Decrease
Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 12 cents to $3.55 (subject to change overnight), primarily due to declining oil prices.
Regional Prices
Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Savannah ($3.10), Atlanta ($3.07) and Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.05).
Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Rome ($2.95), Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.93) and Warner Robins ($2.85).
Gas Price Survey Methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement created in 2012 which encourages people to volunteer at homeless shelters, organize food drives, fill their community fridges, donate to mutual aid funds, spread messages of solidarity and hope among other charitable causes. Click for more.GivingTuesday: 5 local non-profits you can support