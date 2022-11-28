GasPump3.jpg

ATLANTA — Georgia gas price average continues to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.04 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is 6 cents less than a week ago, 13 cents less than a month ago, and 18 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $45.60 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost $2 less to fill-up at the pump compared to last month.

“Georgia pump prices are drifting lower as crude oil continues to decline,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “The main reason for the fall is the decline in oil prices. Crude is the single largest factor influencing gas prices, accounting for more than half of what drivers pay at the pump.”

Recommended for you