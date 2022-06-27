ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices decreased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $4.40 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is 7 cents less than a week ago, 27 cents more than last month, and $1.49 more than this time last year.
It now costs $66.00 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are paying $22.35 more at the pump than last year.
“Georgia pump price average has managed to decrease across the state,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “If crude oil continues to decline, its possible gas prices will follow suit this week as more than 1.3 million Georgians prepare to hit the road for the 4th of July holiday weekend.”
National Average Decreases as Crude Prices Decline
Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 8 cents to $4.90 (subject to change overnight). Last week the Energy Information Administration (EIA) did not release gasoline demand/supply and domestic oil inventory levels data due to “systems issues.” However, if gas demand continues its downward trend, it may contribute to pump prices decreasing this week.
At the close of last Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by $3.33 to settle at $106.19. Crude prices dropped amid broad market concern regarding the potential for economic growth to slow or stall due to rising interest rates and inflation.
Regional Prices
• Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Brunswick ($4.48), Atlanta ($4.47) and Athens ($4.42).
• Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Albany ($4.13), Warner Robins ($4.18) and Valdosta ($4.25).
Gas Price Survey Methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
