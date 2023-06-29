STOCKBRIDGE — The Henry County Police Department and the Henry County Parks and Recreation Department are teaming up for a Basketball and Badges Unite program this summer.

The program is for 13 to 18-year olds and tips off July 13 and runs every Thursday the rest of July at the J.P. Moseley Recreation Center, 1041 Miller's Mill Road, Stockbridge.

