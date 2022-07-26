Beijing has urged candidates vying to be Britain's next Prime Minister to refrain from "hyping up the so-called 'China threat,'" as foreign relations with the Asian economic giant emerge as a key issue in the closely-fought leadership race.

Both former finance minister Rishi Sunak and his rival, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, have talked tough as they challenge for the top role, framing the United Kingdom as needing to defend its values against China's influence -- and Beijing has taken notice.

CNN's Jorge Engels contributed to this report.

