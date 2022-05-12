McDONOUGH — Disc golfers will soon see improvements to JP Mosley Park’s 36-hole course.
The Henry County Board of Commissioners awarded a $293,206 contract to J.R. Bowman Construction Company.
Improvements will include:
♦ Two new tee pads per hole on the new nine holes for a total of 18
♦ 18 new basket sleeves
♦ New signage
♦ Installation of a small seat wall with slate chips and a small shade structure at tee No. 1
♦ New shade structure, sidewalk, benches and plants at entry area
♦ New kiosk
♦ Bridge on the West 9 over creek between holes No. 8 and No. 9
All work will be done based on plans created by Planet Earth Designs. The project will be paid for using Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 4 funds.
JP Mosley Park is located at 1041 Miller’s Mill Road in Stockbridge. In addition to disc golf, the 170-acre park offers a paved walking and jogging track, pavilion, playground, concession stand, football and softball fields.
