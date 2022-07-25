Biden downplays worries over economic downturn: 'I don't think we're going to see a recession'

National Economic Council Director Brian Deese speaks during a White House news briefing in January 2021. President Joe Biden’s advisers are downplaying recession fears ahead of a highly anticipated report that could show the economy shrinking.

 Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Joe Biden and White House officials are continuing to downplay recession fears, even as they brace for a highly anticipated report that could show the economy shrinking for a second consecutive quarter.

“We’re not going to be in a recession, in my view,” Biden told reporters on Monday. “The employment rate is still one of the lowest we’ve had in history. It’s in the 3.6 (percent) area. We still find ourselves, the people, investing.”

