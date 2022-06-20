Biden is considering lifting Trump-era tariffs to slow inflation. Here's how that may affect you

Lifting Trump-era tariffs is one of the few things President Joe Biden could do to slow inflation -- but that doesn't mean Americans would immediately notice a drop in prices if he took that action.
So far, Biden has resisted pressure from many in the American business community to lift the tariffs that his predecessor imposed on $350 billion of Chinese goods -- including bicycles, baseball caps and sneakers -- during a tit-for-tat trade war.
But as inflation continues to be a thorn in the President's side -- or "the bane of our existence" as Biden recently put it -- he has said his administration is considering lifting the tariffs. A White House official earlier this month said that a decision would be announced in the "coming weeks."
It's not a simple decision and advisers within the administration are divided on whether to lift the tariffs. On the one hand, China has not lived up to purchase commitments it made during the Trump administration, and some US industries struggle to compete with China's unfair trade practices. On the other hand, Biden is eager to take any step that shows he is combating high prices. He could decide to lift some tariffs and leave others in place.
"Some reductions may be warranted," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers during congressional testimony earlier this month. But she also noted that the impact on prices wouldn't solve America's inflation problem.
"I want to make clear I honestly don't think tariff policy is a panacea with respect to inflation," she added.
Biden doesn't have a lot of tools he can use to address inflation. But he does have the authority to lift the tariffs that were imposed on Chinese-made goods during the Trump administration.
"It's something the President can actually do by himself to lower prices. No one ever said it was a panacea -- but compared to other things the President can do, this is pretty substantive," said Gary Hufbauer, a nonresident senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.
"What certainly isn't a panacea is wailing against refiners for price gouging. It may make a great headline but that is truly inconsequential," Hufbauer said.
Last week, Biden rebuked oil companies for reaping big profit margins at a time when families are grappling with record-high prices. He also attacked shipping companies for raising prices and signed a bipartisan-backed law aimed at improving oversight for ocean shipping and makes changes that proponents say will ease inflation and lessen export backlogs.
