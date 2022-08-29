Biden to speak about 'the continued battle for the soul of the nation' Thursday

President Joe Biden, seen here on August 25, will travel to Philadelphia on September 1 for a primetime speech on "the continued battle for the soul of the nation" in front of Independence Hall.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

President Joe Biden will travel to Philadelphia on Thursday for a primetime speech on "the continued battle for the soul of the nation" in front of Independence Hall, the White House said Monday.

The speech will come a week after the President returned to the campaign trail with a fiery speech in which he offered one of his sharpest rebukes of Republicans who have stuck to the credo of his predecessor, labeling it "semi-fascism" and predicting it has gone too far for most of the country. NBC News was first to report on the Philadelphia speech.

Recommended for you

CNN's Jeremy Diamond contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.