LOCUST GROVE — Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary has been quarantined due to the detection of the Highly Pathogenic Avian influenza virus.
According to the Georgia Department of Agriculture, samples tested Aug. 19 were positive for the disease after Noah’s Ark staff reported an “unusual number of dead wild black vultures on the property” and sick domestic birds.
Noah’s Ark representatives said they have been coordinating with federal and state agencies since Aug. 13 and that the sanctuary implemented biosecurity measures immediately to manage and contain the virus. Staff from the GDA, U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Department of Natural Resources have been on the property since Aug. 13 in an “overabundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of the animals and humans at Noah’s Ark and the protection of the community at large,” a spokesman for the sanctuary said in a statement.
Noah’s Ark, located in Locust Grove, is home to hundreds of birds including sandhill cranes, owls, cockatiels, parrots, cockatoos, emus, ostriches, peacocks, ducks, chickens and geese.
It’s unclear how many birds in the care of Noah’s Ark have died due to the flu. In an Aug. 22 statement, sanctuary officials said that none of the parrots or exotic birds has shown any signs of the disease, but added that as a precaution “the effected birds on the property are being depopulated.”
According to a statement released by State Sen. Emanuel Jones on Aug. 22, more than 700 wild black vultures were found dead on the grounds of Noah’s Ark as of Aug. 21 and that “many avian species that call the sanctuary home will be humanely euthanized in the near future.”
Sanctuary officials said the site is being cleaned, sanitized and disinfected by state agencies. Additionally, the state will also lead the removal and clean up of all vultures, including roost removal and sanitation.
“It was an unusually large vulture roost that had developed over the last several years,” sanctuary officials said. “The vulture population is still dying off as the disease runs its course.”
A public service announcement from the Henry County government said residents within a 7-mile radius of Noah’s Ark have been alerted and asked to monitor flocks.
In an update posted by the GDA, state officials said Avian flu does not pose a risk to the food supply and that no affected animals have entered the food chain. Officials added that the risk of human infection is very low.
Sen. Jones said he’s deeply saddened about the latest developments at Noah’s Ark.
“The animals and staff deserve the highest level of care during these difficult times, and I fully intend to do all I can to continue to bring awareness and support to this life-saving sanctuary,” he said. “On behalf of the Henry County delegation, it is our mission to provide the utmost respect and dedication to the animals and staff at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary to help combat the devastating events that have unfolded at such a wonderful place.”
Noah’s Ark remains closed to the public. It’s unclear when it will reopen. Sanctuary officials said they are committed to the safety and health of its people, animals and community.
“We are diligently looking for quick resolutions and will continue to provide updates as they evolve.”
This is the second time in as many weeks that Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary has caught the attention of Sen. Jones. On Aug. 17, Jones and members of the Henry County delegation as well as GDA Commissioner Gary Black and Board of Commissioners Chair Carlotta Harrell hosted a hearing to discuss allegations pertaining to safety concerns, possible board take over, suspensions and dismissals at the sanctuary. All were in support of Noah's Ark, stating they will do what they can to ensure its survival.
