LOCUST GROVE — Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary has been quarantined due to the detection of the Highly Pathogenic Avian influenza virus.

According to the Georgia Department of Agriculture, samples tested Aug. 19 were positive for the disease after Noah’s Ark staff reported an “unusual number of dead wild black vultures on the property” and sick domestic birds.

