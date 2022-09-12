Blinken calls Iran's latest response to nuclear deal proposal a 'step backward'

Iran has taken "a step backward" with its latest response to a nuclear deal proposal, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday, calling a near-term agreement "unlikely."

 Raquel Cunha/AP

Iran has taken "a step backward" with its latest response to a nuclear deal proposal, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday, calling a near-term agreement "unlikely."

"What we've seen over the last week or so in Iran's response to the proposal put forward by the European Union is clearly a step backward and makes prospects for an agreement in the near-term, I would say, unlikely," Blinken told reporters, speaking from Mexico City, where he met with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Recommended for you

CNN's Kylie Atwood, Adam Pourahmadi, Mostafa Salem and Jennifer Hansler contributed to this report.

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.