McDONOUGH — Henry County Commissioner Dee Clemmons is set to remain on medical leave until May 7.
However, her absence will not interfere with necessary work in District 2, according to Board of Commissioners Chair Carlotta Harrell.
McDONOUGH — Henry County Commissioner Dee Clemmons is set to remain on medical leave until May 7.
However, her absence will not interfere with necessary work in District 2, according to Board of Commissioners Chair Carlotta Harrell.
Harrell said she and other commissioners are addressing concerns constituents have reported and projects are still moving forward. for example, she the the board recently approved a rezoning request to allow for a new subdivision on Patillo Road.
“We’re taking care of issues, and things won’t fall by the wayside,” she said. “We’re going to continue to tend to the citizens in this county.”
Clemmons’ medical leave was announced during the Feb. 7 board meeting when the commission was asked to approve her request for a leave of absence. The motion died for lack of a second.
She posted on social media that due to health challenges, threats and other traumatic circumstances she was “advised by her medical professional to take (a) 90-day leave of absence from my county duties or suffer irreversible medical consequences.”
Clemmons has not physically attended a Board of Commissioners meeting since November 2022. All meetings were canceled in December 2022. She attended the January meetings via teleconference.
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys of the 2000s in Georgia using data from the Social Security Administration. Click for more.Most popular boy names in the '00s in Georgia
Education reporter Heather Middleton joined the for the Clayton News and Henry Herald in 2002.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tax season has arrived! While the process can be time consuming and detailed, the anticipation of a refund can be worth it. The question is, how will you spend it?
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.