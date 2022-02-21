McDONOUGH — Henry County Coroner Donald Cleveland is a busy man. In 2021, he and his department’s two part-time deputy coroners responded to 653 deaths, each taking an average of nine hours to investigate and process.
The work load increases as the county’s population grows. In the last 10 years, more than 37,000 people have become Henry County residents.
As a result, Cleveland requested the Board of Commissioners allow him to combine the two per-call positions into one full-time chief deputy coroner.
In the executive summary, Cleveland stated it has become impossible for one person to handle the increasing caseload, along with administrative duties and being called out in the middle of the night, basically working around the clock.
According to the Death Investigation Act, a corner is responsible for investigating deaths that are a result of violence; suicide or casualty; suddenly when in good health; in any suspicious manner, with particular attention paid to those ages 16 and under; after birth before age 7 if the death is unexpected or unexplained; execution; when death occurs in a penal institution; after having been admitted to a hospital unconscious or without regaining consciousness within 24 hours of admission; apparent drug overdose; or when unattended by a physician.
Depending on the manner of death, investigations can take anywhere from five hours for a natural death to eight to 10 hours for homicides, suicides, traffic fatalities or suspicious deaths.
Cleveland also stated on multiple occasions calls come in one after another creating a dilemma for police or Emergency Medical Services who must remain on scene until a coroner arrives. Calls are responded to in the order they are received, Cleveland said in the summary.
In addition to answering calls, the chief deputy coroner will help with administrative duties, answering phones, responding to open records requests and performing follow-up investigations.
The board passed the measure unanimously.
Cleveland said in the 2022-23 fiscal year, which begins on July 1, he is considering hiring a full-time administrator to complete administrative duties “crucial to the growing needs of Henry County.”
He said the change will better serve the citizens of the county.
The chief deputy coroner annual salary is $55,000. The position will be filled immediately.
