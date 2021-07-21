STOCKBRIDGE — Henry County police are investigating whether two bodies found Monday in Stockbridge are linked to a separate murder investigation that resulted in three arrests earlier this month.

The remains were found in a wooded area on Oakwood Manor Drive near Kroger on Hudson Bridge Road July 19.

On July 9, Henry County police arrested Dennis Lane, Cleounsee Fisher and Ronisha Preckwinkle at the Hudson Bridge Town Homes for murder. The three remain in the Henry County Jail.

The town homes are near the area where the bodies were found Monday.

Henry police said they are working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to identify the remains.