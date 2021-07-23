STOCKBRIDGE — One set of remains found in Stockbridge on July 19 have been identified as a woman reported missing earlier this month.
Henry County Coroner Donald Cleveland confirmed one of the bodies found was that of Mirsha Victor near Oakwood Manor Drive and Hudson Bridge Road.
The 23-year-old Dekalb County woman was reported missing July 8.
On July 9, Henry County police arrested Dennis Lane, Cleounsee Fisher and Ronisha Preckwinkle at the Hudson Bridge Town Homes and charged them with murder, in connection with the death of Victor.
Dekalb County detectives were led to the home after Lane called Victor’s cell phone and spoke to her mother, Marie Elien, requesting he speak with her in person at his home. A search of Lane’s home revealed blood on the floor, in the bathroom and a missing mattress. A mattress that appeared to have blood stains on it was found in the dumpster across from Lane’s home.
It’s unclear what exactly Fisher and Preckwinkle’s involvement is in Victor’s death.
Cleveland said he is still waiting for identification confirmation on the second victim found Monday.
