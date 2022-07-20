Two Boston police unions have sued city officials, accusing them of interfering with police procedures by barring the use of "non-lethal tools," including pepper spray.

The complaint filed Monday in Suffolk Superior Court seeks an injunction on a city law passed last year restricting the use of gas and other non-lethal policing tools.

