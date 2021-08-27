Brandon Theesfeld pleaded guilty Friday in the murder of Ole Miss student Ally Kostial, Lafayette County Circuit Court Assistant Court Administrator Kathy Sturdivant confirmed to CNN.
Theesfeld was sentenced to life in prison by Circuit Court Judge J. Kelly Luther, Sturdivant confirmed.
Theesfeld showed some emotion when he admitted to his involvement in Ally Kostial's murder, CNN affiliate WLBT reported. "He admitted his guilt in (Kostial's) murder and got emotional as he apologized to both her family and his."
Theesfeld was charged with the murder of his fellow student, 21, in late July 2019, CNN reported then. Theesfeld and Kostial attended the same business administration school at the University of Mississippi, which is known as Ole Miss, according to a university spokesman.
Lafayette County sheriff's deputies found Kostial's body in late July 2019 while they were on patrol near Sardis Lake, about 30 miles from the northern Mississippi campus.
Kostial had been working toward a bachelor's degree in marketing, university officials said at the time of her death.
