McDONOUGH — Next Wednesday’s concert featuring Brantley Gilbert, LOCASH and Dee Jay Silver at the Stockbridge Amphitheater has been postponed.
Harold Young, promotions director for Georgia Radio Alliance, said the change is due to a production scheduling conflict. Georgia Radio Alliance manages the amphitheater.
The new concert date is Sept. 14. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and gates open at 5 p.m.
Ticket holders will have the option to keep their tickets or receive a refund. Young said tickets for the original concert date, June 22, will be honored for the September concert.
In partnership with Pepsi Stronger Tougher and Shaquille O’Neal, proceeds from ticket sales for Country on the Bridge concert will go toward the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Foundation. The HCSO foundation together with the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation fund an annual three-day summer youth sports camp more nearly 800 Henry County children.
Additionally, Pepsi Stronger Together is making a $30,000 donation to benefit the children and families of Henry County’s fallen officers.
Tickets for the Sept. 14 concert date will go on sale Monday, June 20.
Tickets can be purchased at www.stockbridgeamp.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.