Braves To Host NASCAR Night Sept. 6

...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Tuesday August 13...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Tuesday August 13.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone and/or particle pollution, and people with heart or lung
disease should limit prolonged outdoor exertion during the late
afternoon or early evening when ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
In June 2022 during a special appearance at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, NASCAR Cup Series driver and Georgia native Chase Elliott poses with the Georgia Bulldogs 2021 football national championship, his 2020 NASCAR Cup championship trophy and the 2021 Atlanta Braves World Series trophy.
HAMPTON — Just before the NASCAR Playoffs take the green flag in Atlanta and on the heels of Friday’s announcement of the Major League Baseball Speedway Classic presented by BuildSubmarines.com in Bristol, Tenn., the Atlanta Braves will host a NASCAR Night at Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta on Sept. 6.
With the NASCAR Xfinity Series race scheduled for Sept. 7 and the NASCAR Cup Series event Sept. 8, Braves and NASCAR fans will be able to celebrate early by attending the Sept. 6 game at Truist Park when the Braves take on the Toronto Blue Jays.
