Braves To Host NASCAR Night Sept. 6

In June 2022 during a special appearance at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, NASCAR Cup Series driver and Georgia native Chase Elliott poses with the Georgia Bulldogs 2021 football national championship, his 2020 NASCAR Cup championship trophy and the 2021 Atlanta Braves World Series trophy.

 FILE PHOTO: ANTHONY RHOADS

HAMPTON — Just before the NASCAR Playoffs take the green flag in Atlanta and on the heels of Friday’s announcement of the Major League Baseball Speedway Classic presented by BuildSubmarines.com in Bristol, Tenn., the Atlanta Braves will host a NASCAR Night at Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta on Sept. 6.

With the NASCAR Xfinity Series race scheduled for Sept. 7 and the NASCAR Cup Series event Sept. 8, Braves and NASCAR fans will be able to celebrate early by attending the Sept. 6 game at Truist Park when the Braves take on the Toronto Blue Jays.

