Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.

* Through late Wednesday night.

* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through late Wednesday night. Widespread rainfall totals
of two to six inches are forecast across the watch area. Locally
higher amounts of up to seven to eight inches will be possible,
especially across the higher terrain of northeast Georgia. There
is potential for localized flash flooding and quick rises on
rivers and creeks, given the wet ground and normal to above normal
streamflows across the watch area. Some rivers and creeks have
already responded to previous heavy rainfall.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&
Breast cancer survivor stresses importance of early detection

Kate Lewis, a breast cancer survivor, encourages women to get their annual mammogram and complete self exams monthly.

STOCKBRIDGE – Kate Lewis always went for her annual mammogram, but in between appointments she discovered a lump in her left breast while taking a shower.

She brought it to the attention of her gynecologist and was referred to Jane Woo, M.D., a breast surgeon at Piedmont Henry Hospital. A biopsy was performed and confirmed that Lewis had Stage II breast cancer.

“I cried for the first four days and then I never cried again during my treatment or recovery,” Lewis said. “I did pray a lot, and I relied on my family and friends.”

After the diagnosis, a treatment plan was established. Lewis had chemotherapy three days a week for five weeks and then went to radiation therapy five days a week for six weeks before having a double mastectomy. She is in her fourth year of remission, but the journey is still fresh in her mind.

“Breast cancer is a personal journey, and it is different for everyone,” Lewis said. “I recommend having someone with you at doctor’s appointments and treatments because they can ask questions and be your advocate. The diagnosis is almost too big at times.”

Lewis thanked her family, her friends, Vanessa Yancey, Elaine Latore, James Wilson, Cross Mayes, and her colleagues at Ingles Pharmacy for their support during her treatment. She said she was impressed by the care she received from the entire Piedmont team, from imaging and surgery to those administering chemotherapy and radiation. Lewis had radiation therapy done at Piedmont Fayette and found everything to be aligned. When her radiation therapy was complete, she rang the bell, marking the end of treatment.

Lewis’ advice for women is to have their annual mammograms and perform self-exams regularly.

“The mammograms give you a good baseline so you can track changes and self-exams help you identify when something is off,” she said.

To learn more about oncology services or to schedule a mammogram, visit piedmont.org/cancer.

