Breast cancer survivor stresses importance of early detection

STOCKBRIDGE – Kate Lewis always went for her annual mammogram, but in between appointments she discovered a lump in her left breast while taking a shower.
She brought it to the attention of her gynecologist and was referred to Jane Woo, M.D., a breast surgeon at Piedmont Henry Hospital. A biopsy was performed and confirmed that Lewis had Stage II breast cancer.
“I cried for the first four days and then I never cried again during my treatment or recovery,” Lewis said. “I did pray a lot, and I relied on my family and friends.”
After the diagnosis, a treatment plan was established. Lewis had chemotherapy three days a week for five weeks and then went to radiation therapy five days a week for six weeks before having a double mastectomy. She is in her fourth year of remission, but the journey is still fresh in her mind.
“Breast cancer is a personal journey, and it is different for everyone,” Lewis said. “I recommend having someone with you at doctor’s appointments and treatments because they can ask questions and be your advocate. The diagnosis is almost too big at times.”
Lewis thanked her family, her friends, Vanessa Yancey, Elaine Latore, James Wilson, Cross Mayes, and her colleagues at Ingles Pharmacy for their support during her treatment. She said she was impressed by the care she received from the entire Piedmont team, from imaging and surgery to those administering chemotherapy and radiation. Lewis had radiation therapy done at Piedmont Fayette and found everything to be aligned. When her radiation therapy was complete, she rang the bell, marking the end of treatment.
Lewis’ advice for women is to have their annual mammograms and perform self-exams regularly.
“The mammograms give you a good baseline so you can track changes and self-exams help you identify when something is off,” she said.
To learn more about oncology services or to schedule a mammogram, visit piedmont.org/cancer.
