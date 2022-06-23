McDONOUGH — The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the Interstate 75 overpass bridge on State Route 20 in Henry County will be closed to through traffic starting Friday, June 24 at 9 p.m. The closure will remain in effect until 5 a.m. Monday, June 27.
Traffic approaching the bridge from the west or east will be detoured onto the I-75 on ramps. For traffic traveling west on SR 20, the detour will direct you to I-75 northbound. You will travel on I-75 north to Jonesboro Road exit (exit 221), turn left, cross the interstate, proceed to get back onto I-75 SB, and exit back onto SR 20 exit (exit 218). The detour ends at this point. Traffic will only be allowed to turn right from the ramp.
For traffic traveling east on SR 20, the detour will direct you to I-75 southbound. You will travel on I-75 south to N. McDonough Road exit (exit 216), turn left, cross under the interstate, proceed to get back onto I-75 NB, and exit back onto SR 20 exit (exit 218). The detour ends at this point. Traffic will only be allowed to turn right from the ramp.
The closure is a critical component in the contractor’s schedule to place traffic in the final traffic pattern for the diverging diamond project, according to GDOT officials. Upon reopening the bridge to traffic Monday morning, traffic will crossover and travel over the bridge on the left side of the roadway. Traffic continuing along SR 20 will cross back over to the right side of the roadway upon leaving the bridge. All traffic movements will be aided by new traffic signals and signage.
A Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI), also known as a double crossover diamond, is a diamond interchange that crosses traffic to the opposite side of the road across an interchange so vehicles have unimpeded movement onto the freeway ramps. Left-turn movements, which are a typical challenge with standard four-way interchanges, are eliminated with a DDI.
Local drivers and commercial vehicle drivers who frequently utilize the interchange are encouraged to follow the Georgia DOT-West social media (Facebook, Twitter) pages for up-to-date announcements regarding the project.
