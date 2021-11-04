featuredpopularurgent
BRIGHT Girls’ Club, Tussahaw Elementary raise funds for Piedmont Henry Oncology Dept.
Heather Middleton
Education reporter Heather Middleton joined the for the Clayton News and Henry Herald in 2002.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
featuredurgent
- From Staff Reports
- Updated
- 0
- By Ashley Strickland, CNN
-
- 0
- By Eric Levenson and Carma Hassan, CNN
- Updated
- 0
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Videos
- Attorneys criticize jury selection in the trial of the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery as court prepares for opening statements
- New funeral home will be built on the grounds of Eastlawn Memorial Park in McDonough
- Element found in our teeth detected for the first time in galaxy 12 billion light-years away
- Juror in Kyle Rittenhouse trial dismissed for telling joke about police shooting of Jacob Blake
- Russian analyst who was source for Steele dossier arrested and charged with lying to FBI
Most Popular
Articles
- Dutchtown grad Adonis Butler, football player at Albany State, killed in transit bus accident
- City residents select mayors, council members
- Henry County man sentenced to life for child molestation
- Albany State University football player killed after being hit by transit bus
- Trick-or-Treat events aplenty in Henry this Halloween
- Halpern Enterprises acquires McDonough West shopping center
- Retired school psychologist launches business helping families care for gravesites
- McDonough teen dead, 15-year-old charged with his murder
- 100-year-old Alabama woman doesn’t want to reveal her age because if she does she ‘can’t get no boyfriend’
- Voting problems in Hampton, Stockbridge could extending voting hours in the 2 cities
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Which character from the 80's TV show, The Golden Girls, best matches your personality?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.