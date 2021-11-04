110621_HDH_BrightGirls.jpg

Tussahaw Elementary School and the BRIGHT Girls’ Club (Beautiful, Responsible, Intelligent Girls Helping Tussahaw) donated $2,132.78 to Piedmont Henry Hospital’s Oncology Program. This event began 10 years ago when Carl Knowlton was the school principal and part of the hospital’s breast cancer awareness campaign. This year the school raised money in honor of Beverly Elder, a fourth-grade teacher who is battling breast cancer.

