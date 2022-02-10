Brush fire threatens homes and prompts evacuation orders in Laguna Beach, California

Residents in the Irvine Cove and Emerald Bay areas of Laguna Beach, California, were placed under an immediate evacuation order due to a dangerous brush fire Thursday, officials said.
The rest of Laguna Beach was put under an evacuation warning. City officials said that "homes are threatened with the possibility of more structures threatened if the fire spreads," according to information on the city's website.
The Pacific Coast Highway was closed in both directions in the area and all schools were closed in North Laguna.
Officials reported progress in fighting the fire at a news briefing Thursday morning. The blaze, now dubbed the Emerald Fire, covers 7 to 10 acres and "it is looking very good, spread has slowed," said Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy at the briefing.
"I'm pleased to report there are no homes damaged," said Fennessy.
Multiple fire agencies are responding to the blaze including the California Highway Patrol, and firefighters from Orange and Los Angeles counties. "This is the only fire right now in California, so we are resource rich," he said.
"We no longer have a fire season, we have a fire year," said Fennessy. "It's February 10 and it's supposed to be the middle of winter, we're anticipating 90-degree weather," he said. He also asked the public to be prepared and heed evacuation orders.
Fennessy said the last time the area burned was in 1993.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
