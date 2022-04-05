Europe is considering banning imports of coal from Russia as part of a new round of sanctions triggered by recent evidence of atrocities in Ukraine.
The measures were announced Tuesday by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and still need the approval of all 27 EU member states. The bloc has already imposed four rounds of sanctions aimed at punishing Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government for ordering the invasion of Ukraine.
"Russia is waging a cruel and ruthless war in Ukraine, not only against its brave troops but also against its civilian population," she told reporters. "It is important to sustain utmost pressure on Putin and the Russian government at this point."
"We will impose an import ban on coal from Russia worth 4 billion euros [$4.4 billion] per year," she added.
If approved, the coal ban will be the first coordinated embargo by the European Union on the vast energy exports that power Russia's economy and generate hundreds of billions of dollars in revenue each year.
— This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.