Authorities have captured a man accused of killing an eight-year-old girl whose body was found at his central California home nearly six months ago, Lt. Joe Perez said in a news conference Sunday.

Investigators found the body of Sophia Mason at the home of her mother's boyfriend, Dhante Jackson, in Merced during a search for a missing 8-year-old girl in March, officials said. Attorney General Rob Bonta's office previously announced the capture of Jackson on Saturday in a news release.

CNN's Colin Jeffery and Melissa Alonso contributed to this report.

