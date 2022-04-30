The 29th Annual Cherry Blossom Charity Croquet Tournament is open to everyone who wants to come out for a day of fun and fund-raising for a good cause on Saturday, May 14.
Hosted by the Heartland Woman’s Club, the croquet tournament benefits a support group that serves those affected by autism in Henry, Newton, Rockdale and Walton counties.
The tournament begins with registration at 9 a.m. May 14, followed by a day of games, food and prizes.
The Heartland Woman’s Club, which is part of the Georgia Federation of Woman’s Clubs, has hosted the charity croquet tournament for almost three decades in conjunction with the Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival. This year’s tournament will be held at The Church at Covington, 11975 Ga. Highway 142 North in Oxford.
Competition will be limited to novice and casual players, and there will be up to 64 two-person teams competing in round robin format. The rules of the simple and fast game of golf croquet will be used. The $50 per person fee includes equipment, a continental breakfast and lunch. Premium prizes will be awarded to multiple winning brackets. The best-dressed croquet costume will win prizes, too. There will also be a silent auction, a raffle and other features. Players of all ages are welcome.
Sponsorships for court flags are also available at rates ranging from $250 to $1,000. Tournament funds will benefit The Rockdale County Autism Support Group, a family-centered, non-profit organization established in 2009. The purpose of the organization is to enhance and empower the lives of those with Autism Spectrum Disorders and their families through community-based activities and awareness.
Anyone interested in signing up to play, making a donation of money or a door prize, sponsorships, requesting more information or to volunteer their time in support of RCASG is asked to contact Debby Vanderbunt at 770-786-5002, 404-316-3284 or debbyvanderbunt@gamil.com or contact Jean Smith at 850-582-3203 or Josmith4403@hotmail.com. Additional information is also available on the Heartland Woman’s Club Facebook page. The cut off date for registration is May 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.