Capitol Police take a suspect into custody from a 'suspicious vehicle' in front of the Supreme Court

US Capitol Police on Tuesday took into custody a suspect from a "suspicious vehicle" parked near the Supreme Court after giving the person commands and using a flash bang device.
"One of our teams just moved in and extracted the man from the SUV. The man is in custody. Everyone is safe," Capitol Police said on Twitter.
More than a half-dozen law enforcement vehicles, including a tactical vehicle, could be seen in the area after USCP said on Twitter they were investigating a "suspicious vehicle" and closed roads in the area.
The Supreme Court, which returned to in-person arguments for the start of a new term Monday, is hearing arguments again Tuesday in the courtroom.
"Please stay away from the area. We will provide more information as soon as we can," Capitol Police said on Twitter, adding: "We are continuing to investigate. We will provide more information as soon as we can."
According to Capitol Police, the following road closures are in effect: First Street between Independence Avenue, SE and Constitution Avenue, NE; Second Street between East Capitol Street and Constitution Avenue, NE; and East Capitol Street between First and Second Streets, NE.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
