Eleven people were injured after car crash pushed a vehicle into a group standing near a food truck in Austin, Texas, on Friday night, according to authorities.
Two victims suffered potentially life-threatening injuries while two others sustained "potentially serious" injuries, according to Capt. Christa Stedman, a spokesperson for the Austin-Travis County EMS.
First responders were called to the crash area around 8:20 p.m., Stedman told CNN in a phone call.
Nine victims were hospitalized, and two others, including one of the drivers, refused medical treatment, she added.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, officials said.
