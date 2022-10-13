HAMPTON — The city of Hampton, Mayor Ann Tarpley, Zion Baptist Church, Pastor Kyle Berry, and The Ringer Center of Excellence Inc. are inviting the community to be a part of the annual Work$marter Job Fair & Career Expo on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event wil take place at Zion Baptist Community Center, 17 West King Road, Hampton.
One of the biggest challenges businesses and employers face is attracting skilled workers who can help the business achieve its goals. It has been difficult for companies to attract qualified candidates. Work$marter Career Expo is an innovative vehicle used to recruit job seekers who are “work ready” and ready to work.
The purpose of the Work$marter Career Expo is to give job seekers and employers a chance to meet one another, establish professional relationships and discuss potential job/career opportunities. Employers from throughout metro Atlanta who are looking to hire qualified candidates will be on hand at the expo to conduct interviews on the spot.
Some employers are the city of Hampton, FedEx, MackII, Atlanta Public Schools, the city of Stockbridge and more.
The mission of Ringer Center of Excellence is to educate, empower, and equip individuals with the skills and tools needed for a sustainable lifestyle. The Ringer Center has served more than 80,000 unemployed, underemployed, at-risk youth, and special needs adults and high school students.