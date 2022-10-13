careerexpo-jobseeker_orig.jpg

HAMPTON — The city of Hampton, Mayor Ann Tarpley, Zion Baptist Church, Pastor Kyle Berry, and The Ringer Center of Excellence Inc. are inviting the community to be a part of the annual Work$marter Job Fair & Career Expo on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event wil take place at Zion Baptist Community Center, 17 West King Road, Hampton.

One of the biggest challenges businesses and employers face is attracting skilled workers who can help the business achieve its goals. It has been difficult for companies to attract qualified candidates. Work$marter Career Expo is an innovative vehicle used to recruit job seekers who are “work ready” and ready to work.