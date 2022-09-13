McDONOUGH — The Caribbean Association of Georgia is hosting a youth symposium on Sept. 24.
The first-ever event will be held at Heritage Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The theme is Empowering Our Youth to Secure Our Future.
The symposium will offer educational, health, mental wellness and scholarship resources to teens and college students.
The goal, CAG officials said, is to better prepare young people for life in an ever-expanding world.
Scholarships will also be given to deserving students, along with cash giveaways and internship opportunities. Vendors will also be on-hand to provide services and products that will help students and their parents with a variety of needs around future planning.
“We are excited because this symposium is the first of its kind for us as an organization and we are bringing together thought leaders and community advocates who can really be sparks of encouragement for our young people,” said CAG President Samantha Samuels.
Community leaders such as Henry County Superior Court Judge Holly Veal, Henry County School Board member Makenzie McDaniel (District 2), and Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett will also be in attendance to speak with students about future careers.
Heritage Park is located at 99 Lake Dow Road in McDonough.
For more information, visit www.caribbeangeorgia.org.
