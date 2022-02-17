McDONOUGH — Congressman Jody Hice (GA-10) recently presented the Hice Headliner Award for the month of February to Carla Smith, executive director of Gigi’s House in Henry County. The nonprofit organization provides safe housing, faith-based support, group trauma therapy, mentoring, homeschooling, life skills training, and other services to teenage girls who were victims of human trafficking.
“Carla has served as the executive director of Gigi’s House since 2019,” said Hice. “In this role, she has helped navigate Gigi’s House through a pandemic and saved countless girls from the dangers of sex trafficking and abuse. Carla’s passion for care can be seen through her long days, which sometimes include 24-hour shifts to de-escalate high tension situations, in order to uplift and provide stability to some of the most vulnerable in our society. Thank you, Carla, for the incredible work you do to protect young women from the horrors of this modern form of slavery.”
To nominate an outstanding individual who is making a positive impact in your community, send an email to Jessica.Hayes@mail.house.gov.
