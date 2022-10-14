McDONOUGH — Henry and Cayton counties are ready to celebrate Halloween — from costume contests, fall festivals and trunk-or-treat there will be plenty of candy and fun to go around.
The following events are planned throughout the Southern Crescent:
Henry County
• Henry’s Night Out 2022
Henry County’s Public Safety is hosting Henry’s Night Out 2022 on Oct. 28 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Henry Towne Center, 1850 Jonesboro Road in McDonough. There will be free food, fun activities, live music, costume contest and trunk or treating.
• Stockbridge Council woman Lakeisha Gantt is hosting a Fall Festival on Oct. 29 from noon to 4 p.m. at Clark Park, 111 Davis Road in Stockbridge.
There will be candy, food trucks, games, costume contest and live music with DJ Greg Street.
• Trunk or Treat
Henry County Parks and Recreation is hosting a Trunk or Treat Oct. 29 from 5-9 p.m. at Nash Farm Park, 4361 Jonesboro Road in Hampton. There will be candy and prizes.
• Fall Festival
Main Street McDonough is having a Fall Festival on Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the McDonough Square. There will be a Halloween costume contest, crafter’s market, live music, face painting, pumpkin designing, balloon artist and games. The Square Scarecrow Contest winners will also be announced.
Clayton County
• Pet Costume Contest
Swint’s Feed & Garden Supply is hosting a Halloween Pet Costume Contest from Oct. 17-25. The community is invited to bring their pets during these dates to have your picture taken for the contest.
• Fall Festival
Commissioner Gail Hambrick and the Clayton County Parks and Recreation are hosting a Fall Festival on Oct. 22 from 1-4 p.m. at Flat Shoals Park, 1915 Flat Shoals Road in Riverdale. Parking and shuttle service will be at North Clayton Middle School.
There will be music, vendors, rock wall, inflatables, food trucks, costume contest and live entertainment.
• Halloween Carnival
Commission Alieka Anderson and Clayton County Parks and Recreation are hosting a Halloween Carnival Oct. 28 from 6-8:30 p.m. at Rex Park, 3499 Rex Road in Rex.
There will be vendors, candy, music and food trucks.
• Fall Festival
The community is invited to attend the Oak Park Church Fall Festival on Oct. 29 from 3-6 p.m., 2613 Ga. Highway 138 E in Jonesboro.
There will be trunk-or-treat, bounce houses, hayride, carnival games, funnel cakes and more.
• Trunk or Treat
The Atlanta Car Club is hosting their Community’s Annual Trunk or Treat on Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m. at 1950 Mt. Zion Road in Morrow.
There will be decorated trunks, costume contest with prizes and trophies, food, music and more.
Halloween safety tips
Before heading out, consider the following safety tips:
Costumes and trick-or-treating
• Children should be accompanied by an adult
• Wear flame resistant costumes that are bright and reflective or add strips of reflective tape
• Wear makeup or hats instead of masks so as not to obscure vision
• Carry glow sticks or flashlights
Candy
• Don’t eat any candy until it has been inspected at home and don’t eat anything that hasn’t been commercially wrapped
• Candy should be inspected for signs of tampering and throw away anything that looks suspicion
• Check for choking hazards and possible food allergies
