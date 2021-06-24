McDONOUGH — Celebrate Independence Day close to home this year with a number of events planned around the southside.
Panola Mountain State Park
Sunset, Fireworks, S’mores! Oh My!
Panola Mountain staff will take hikers up the mountain to watch the sunset over downtown Atlanta on July 3 starting at 8 p.m. Following sundown, you’ll stay to watch fireworks with a panoramic view from Peachtree City to Stone Mountain. Afterwards, staff will host a bonfire and roast s’mores.
The hike is for ages 10 and up. The cost is $15 per person. To register you must call the Nature Center at 770-389-7801.
Panola Mountain is located at 2620 Ga. Highway 155 in Stockbridge.
Community Bible Church
Freedom Fest 2021 will be held on July 4 starting at 5:30 p.m. There will be family fun, food, fireworks, free parking and no cover charge.
Community Bible is located at 2001 Jodeco Road in Stockbridge.
Highview Southern Baptist Church
Everyone is invited to join Highview for their July 4 Celebration on July 4 starting at 10 a.m. There will be a barbecue chicken lunch following church with an afternoon of kickball, bounce houses and more. Fireworks will follow a hotdog supper. Donations will be accepted. Highview is located at 4649 E. Fairview Road in Stockbridge.
Lee Street Park
Brews & Soul Independence Day Celebration
On July 3 the city of Jonesboro will celebrate the holiday with a Tribute to Earth, Wind and Fire concert. The Shining Star Band will lead the city’s Salute to First Responders of Clayton County. The show begins at 7 p.m. at Lee Street Park, 155 Lee Street in Jonesboro.
City of Jonesboro's Celebrate America 4th of July Parade
The parade will begin at 4 p.m. and feature a variety of family-friendly floats. The parade will start at the post office on North Main Street and travel south down Main Street. The parade will happen rain or shine.
