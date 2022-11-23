EMCDonation.jpg

Shown here, l-r, are Central Georgia EMC Key Accounts Executive Brandon Stooksbury, Henry County Development Authority Executive Director Josh Fenn, Henry County Schools Chief of Staff Dr. Duke Bradley, CGEMC Vice Chairman of the Board Warren E. Holder, Henry County Schools Chief Financial Officer Shanika Clay, and Henry County Chamber President/CEO Joseph Henning.

 Special Photo

McDONOUGH — Central Georgia EMC recently presented the Henry County Chamber of Commerce, the Henry County Development Authority, and the Henry County Board of Education with checks totaling $109,200 to go toward education, community, and economic development activities.

  Central Georgia EMC presented 22 checks in November, totaling $325,386, to area chambers of commerce, industrial development authorities and school boards throughout the service territory.  

Recommended for you