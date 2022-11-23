Shown here, l-r, are Central Georgia EMC Key Accounts Executive Brandon Stooksbury, Henry County Development Authority Executive Director Josh Fenn, Henry County Schools Chief of Staff Dr. Duke Bradley, CGEMC Vice Chairman of the Board Warren E. Holder, Henry County Schools Chief Financial Officer Shanika Clay, and Henry County Chamber President/CEO Joseph Henning.
McDONOUGH — Central Georgia EMC recently presented the Henry County Chamber of Commerce, the Henry County Development Authority, and the Henry County Board of Education with checks totaling $109,200 to go toward education, community, and economic development activities.
Central Georgia EMC presented 22 checks in November, totaling $325,386, to area chambers of commerce, industrial development authorities and school boards throughout the service territory.
These funds come from unclaimed capital credits that remain with CGEMC after five years. Capital credits are margins over and above the cost of providing service for Central Georgia EMC customer-owners for a specific year after financial obligations have been met. Unclaimed capital credits that remain after five years stay in the communities served by Central Georgia EMC for the sole purposes of funding education, economic development, and 501(c)(3) charitable organizations in the EMC service area.