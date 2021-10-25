STOCKBRIDGE - Concert–goers entering the city's amphitheater Saturday were filled with excitement as they talked about spending the night with the iconic queen of soul, Chaka Khan, and listening to her belt out the songs they loved.
"This is my first time seeing her in concert," said Craig Washington, who drove down from Atlanta with his friend, Tommy Jefferson, to see the show. "She is an icon, and I have followed her forever."
Jefferson added his opinion, saying, "She is now the best soul singer there is. We call her, 'Little Aretha (Franklin).'"
Mia Fearon, who attended the concert with her date, said she is a longtime admirer of Chaka Khan, having followed her since she was the lead vocalist for the Chicago band Rufus.
"I grew up listening to her music," Fearon said. "I discovered her in the '90s. The song that I like best is, "Sweet Thing." I am sure that I'm going to hear that one tonight."
Many in the nearly sold-out amphitheater not only heard their favorite songs, but many of them sang right along with her throughout the night.
The audience was still in rare musical form and quite energetic after being put in a soulful mood by the legendary Freddie Jackson, who opened the last show at the amphitheater for the year.
Voices of appreciation sounded loudly when he hit tunes like, "Nice 'N' Slow," "Have You Ever Loved Somebody," "Jam Tonight," "You Are My Lady," and "Don't Let Love Slip Away."
