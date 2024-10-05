Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable..
Celia Mae, aka Bobbie Simanisine Pope of Henry County Parks and Recreation, is in the Ferst Character Contest.
Dorothy and the Wicked Witch of the West — Tina Buchanan and Liz Colson — are joining forces in the Character Contest. Buchanan and Colson are educators at New Hope Elementary School.
Beauty and the Beast — Katie Lunsford and Jay Connelly — are taking part in the contest.
Sparky the Fire Dog of Henry County Fire-Rescue is not just about teaching kids about fire safety but also promotes literacy.
The Ferst Readers of Henry County is holding a Character Contest to raise money to buy books and other literacy resources for young children. You can vote for your favorite character until Oct. 31 for a $10 donation. For a complete list of characters, visit https://ferst-readers-inc.networkforgood.com/events/76712-ferst-readers-of-henry-county-character-contest-2024?. For more information about Ferst Readers of Henry County, visit https://www.facebook.com/ferstreadersofhenrycounty or https://ferstreadershenry.org.
