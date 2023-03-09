McDONOUGH — Cherie Hobson-Matthews will remain Henry’s county manager.
The Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a new employment agreement through March 7, 2027.
McDONOUGH — Cherie Hobson-Matthews will remain Henry’s county manager.
The Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a new employment agreement through March 7, 2027.
Hobson-Matthews will receive $310,000 in annual compensation with a $10,000 yearly raise. However, she will not be entitled to annual cost-of-living increases or any other increases awarded to county employees.
In addition, Hobson-Matthews will be provided a vehicle to take home as well as work flexible hours due to work deemed after hours.
In the event Hobson-Matthews is terminated she will receive a lump sum payment equal to the amount of three months salary, approximately $77,499 at her current pay rate, as well as payment for any accrued vacation time.
While the vote was unanimous to approve the contract, Commissioner Vivian Thomas said she had concerns about the methodology used in appointing Hobson-Matthews to the position.
Per Senate Bill 22, Board Chair Carlotta Harrell has the authority to appoint someone to the position.
Thomas said her concerns have nothing to do with Hobson-Matthews personally, but said, “I can’t agree with all provisions, but most of it so I will support it, but it’s not without doubt and not without concerns.”
Commissioner Kevin Lewis praised Hobson-Matthews for her work.
“I’m very excited we are retaining Ms. Matthews. I think she is doing a fantastic job for the county,” he said. “We are really moving in a great direction. She has provided great leadership for this county, has assembled a very good leadership staff. As a tax-paying citizen, I appreciate everything you do for the county.”
Harrell echoed Lewis’ sentiments, calling Hobson-Matthews one of the best county managers ever.
“Our county manager has taken up to a different level that this county has never been at before,” she said. “It hasn’t been easy dealing with us as commissioners because we tell you one thing and we get up here and sometimes say something different. I want to applaud you for everything you have done to try to put us on the right track and try to put this county into the 21st century.”
Commissioner Johnny Wilson thanked Hobson-Matthews for a “job well done.”
Hobson-Matthews has served as Henry County’s county manager since March 2017 after starting with the county in 2002 as a planner in the Planning and Zoning Department. She also served as deputy county manager from 2014 to 2017.
Education reporter Heather Middleton joined the for the Clayton News and Henry Herald in 2002.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tax season has arrived! While the process can be time consuming and detailed, the anticipation of a refund can be worth it. The question is, how will you spend it?
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.