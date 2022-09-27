Chicago officers shot an intruder who climbed 5 stories on a fire escape and infiltrated a SWAT training

Chicago police are seen here investigating a shooting at the Homan Square police facility on September 26, after a man climbed five stories on a fire escape and entered the training room, officials said.

 Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS/Getty Images

A SWAT training session at a Chicago police facility turned into a real-life dangerous situation Monday morning when a man climbed five stories on a fire escape and entered the training room, officials said.

After entering through a door that was propped open, the man grabbed at least two guns that did not have live rounds in them from a table in the room and pointed them at officers, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said during a news conference.

CNN's Andi Babineau contributed to this report.

