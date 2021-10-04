You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for

* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.

* From late tonight through late Wednesday night.

* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through late Wednesday night. Widespread rainfall totals
of three to five inches are forecast across the watch area.
Locally higher amounts will be possible, especially across the
higher terrain of northeast Georgia. There is potential for
localized flash flooding and quick rises on rivers and
creeks, given the wet ground and normal to above normal
streamflows across the watch area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

China sent 52 warplanes into Taiwan defense zone on Monday, Taipei says

  • Updated
  • 0
Taiwan's Defense Ministry said 52 Chinese warplanes made incursions into its air defense identification zone on Monday.

 Taiwan Ministry of Defense/AP

Taiwan's Defense Ministry said 52 Chinese warplanes made incursions into its air defense identification zone on Monday, the highest number since the island began publicly reporting such activities last year.

The previous record was posted on Saturday, when 39 Chinese military planes flew into the zone.

In a statement, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry said the 52 Chinese aircraft included 34 J-16 fighter jets, 12 H-6 bombers, two SU-30 fighters, two Y-8 anti/submarine warfare planes and two KJ-500 airborne early warning and control planes.

A map released by the ministry showed all the 52 incursions staying at the extreme southwestern part of Taiwan's ADIZ. In response, the ministry said radio warnings were issued and air defense missile systems were deployed to monitor the activity.

In the radio warnings, the Taiwanese air force could be heard ordering the aircraft to "turn around and leave immediately" upon their entry into its ADIZ. All 52 incursions were made during daytime hours on Monday.

The incursions did not violate Taiwan's sovereign airspace, which extends 12 nautical miles from its coast. The US Federal Aviation Administration defines an ADIZ as "a designated area of airspace over land or water within which a country requires the immediate and positive identification, location and air traffic control of aircraft in the interest of the country's national security."

Since the beginning of October, Taiwan has reported 145 incursions by Chinese warplanes into the ADIZ, statistics from the Defense Ministry showed.

After Taiwan reported record-breaking incursions over the weekend, its air force released a promotional video on Facebook which said it is determined to defend its airspace.

"When faced with our enemy's aggression and provocation, we will never compromise," the video said. "The determination to defend our sovereignty is unwavering."

China has yet to respond to these incursions, but an article in the state-run Global Times on Sunday said the People's Liberation Army (PLA) was conducting "expanded drills" near Taiwan.

Taiwan and mainland China have been governed separately since the end of a civil war more than seven decades ago, in which the defeated Nationalists fled to Taipei.

However, Beijing views Taiwan as an inseparable part of its territory -- even though the Chinese Communist Party has never governed the democratic island of about 24 million people.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has refused to rule out military force to capture Taiwan if necessary.

In the past, analysts have said the flights likely serve several purposes for China, both demonstrating the strength of the PLA to a domestic audience and giving the Chinese military intelligence and skills it would need in any potential conflict involving Taiwan.

But even with the latest surge in Chinese flights near Taiwan, analysts say actual combat is unlikely.

"China needs levers to deter Taiwan from taking undesirable courses of action, especially independence-leaning initiatives," said Lionel Fatton, a professor at Webster University in Switzerland. "For these levers to be potent, China must (1) have the (military) capabilities to activate them if needed, and (2) the threat to do so must be credible in the eyes of Taipei."

"The recurrent air exercises are dedicated to send a clear message in this regard," Fatton told CNN on Sunday.

"As long as Taiwan doesn't take irreversible steps toward independence/greater autonomous presence on the international scene," combat is unlikely, he added.

The-CNN-Wire

Brad Lendon contributed to this report.

