China warned Tuesday it would take "resolute and forceful measures" if US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan, in what would be the highest-level delegation from the United States to the self-governing island in 25 years.

Pelosi, who is second in line of succession to the US presidency, has reportedly outlined plans to take a delegation to Taipei in August, according to the Financial Times, citing people familiar with the matter. Pelosi's office declined to comment on her travel plans.

CNN's Wayne Chang and Kevin Liptak contributed to reporting.

