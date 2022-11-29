China's vast security apparatus has moved swiftly to smother mass protests that swept the country, with police patrolling streets, checking cell phones and even calling some demonstrators to warn them against a repeat.

In major cities on Monday and Tuesday, police flooded the sites of protests that took place over the weekend, when thousands gathered to vent their anger over the country's tough zero-Covid policy -- some calling for greater democracy and freedom in an extraordinary show of dissent against Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

CNN's Beijing bureau, Wayne Chang, Xiaofei Xu and Sophie Jeong contributed reporting.

