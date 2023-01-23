McDONOUGH — Registration for the Henry County Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy and Women’s Self Defense is now open.
The Citizens Police Academy is a 10-week course that meets every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. March 7-May 9.
The class gives residents an opportunity to work with local law enforcement to become more aware and informed about how their local police department operates.
To apply, email ace@co.henry.ga.us or visit www.co.henry.ga.us/Departments/PublicSafetyEmergencyServices/PoliceDepartment.aspx.
Applications must be completed by Feb. 24 and returned to the HCPD, 108 S. Zack Hinton Pkwy. in McDonough.
The two-day Women’s Self Defense Class will be held March 23-24 from 6-8 p.m.
The program is a comprehensive course that begins with classroom instruction in risk awareness, risk reduction, crime prevention strategies, and defensive concepts followed by hands-on training in physical defense techniques. Class instruction and demonstrations will allow you to decrease your vulnerability and give you a new sense of confidence and personal power. Class activities and discussions are designed to help women identify their risks, evaluate their strengths and explore their options for dealing with the threat of sexual violence.
For information, applications and background consent forms, visit www.co.henry.ga.us/Departments/PublicSafetyEmergencyServices/PoliceDepartment.aspx and click on the Women’s Self Defense tab. Applications must be completed and turned in by March 15 to the HCPD.
Education reporter Heather Middleton joined the for the Clayton News and Henry Herald in 2002.
