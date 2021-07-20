You are the owner of this article.
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Much of north and west-central Georgia.

* Until 10 PM EDT this evening.

* A stationary front draped across the area will brings periods of
moderate to locally heavy rainfall through this evening. New
rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 are possible, with locally higher
amounts. This area has recently received between 1.5 to 4 inches
of rain, with locally higher amounts of up to 5 inches, since
Monday morning. With already saturated soils, quickly accumulating
rainfall could easily allow for efficient runoff and an increase
in flash flood potential, especially along creeks, streams,
low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* Fast-responding creeks and streams may rise out of their banks and
inundate fields, roads, businesses and other property. Street
flooding from persistent heavy rain could quickly lead to
problems, especially in urban areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. If you encounter running
water over roadways, find an alternate route and remember to turn
around don't drown!

&&
City of Hampton, police settle wrongful death lawsuit

GBI investigating officer-involved taser death of naked man near Imagine Fest

Fernando Rodriguez, 24, of Forest Park died Sept. 23, 2019 after being Tased by Hampton and Henry County Police officers.

 Special Photo

HAMPTON — The wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Fernando Rodriguez against the city of Hampton and Hampton police officers has been settled.

Octavio Rodriguez Cira and Fabiola Merlos Martinez agreed to accept a $3 million settlement from the city of Hampton and Hampton police officers for their alleged roles in the Rodriguez’s death in September 2019.

The family filed suit in May claiming their son was robbed of his 14th amendment rights when police used excessive force, failed to intervene and failed to render medical aid to him.

Rodriguez, 24, was found by Hampton police on Sept. 20, 2019 walking nude on Oak Street near the Atlanta Motor Speedway. Henry County officers were called as backup. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Rodriguez was tasered by officers from both departments and began exhibiting signs of medical distress after he was subdued.

He was taken to Piedmont Henry Hospital and later transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died on Sept. 23, 2019.

The medical examiner determined the cause of death was homicide resulting from suffocation.

The wrongful death suit included Henry County and Henry County police officers, which remains pending in federal court.

