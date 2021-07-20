City of Hampton, police settle wrongful death lawsuit

HAMPTON — The wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Fernando Rodriguez against the city of Hampton and Hampton police officers has been settled.

Octavio Rodriguez Cira and Fabiola Merlos Martinez agreed to accept a $3 million settlement from the city of Hampton and Hampton police officers for their alleged roles in the Rodriguez’s death in September 2019.

The family filed suit in May claiming their son was robbed of his 14th amendment rights when police used excessive force, failed to intervene and failed to render medical aid to him.

Rodriguez, 24, was found by Hampton police on Sept. 20, 2019 walking nude on Oak Street near the Atlanta Motor Speedway. Henry County officers were called as backup. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Rodriguez was tasered by officers from both departments and began exhibiting signs of medical distress after he was subdued.

He was taken to Piedmont Henry Hospital and later transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died on Sept. 23, 2019.

The medical examiner determined the cause of death was homicide resulting from suffocation.

The wrongful death suit included Henry County and Henry County police officers, which remains pending in federal court.