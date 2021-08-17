STOCKBRIDGE — The city of Stockbridge is moving closer to its goal of starting a police department — beginning with hiring a police chief.
During the city council meeting Monday, City Manager Randy Knighton said he will be interviewing three candidates with the intent of making a recommendation to the council during the Aug. 31 meeting.
Knighton said with the help of the Georgia Association of Police Chiefs the list of 32 candidates was whittled to six. All candidates went through an “extensive process both oral and written examination as well as other review and vetting” to pare down the list to three candidates.
The goal is to have a chief in place by January.
The new chief will be responsible for hiring a command staff, setting personnel policy and acquiring vehicles and equipment. An estimated 54-57 employees will need to be hired.
Knighton said by starting from scratch in building a new department the city will have the ability to develop community policing methods in a contemporary fashion while doing some things that are beyond traditional to connect citizens and law enforcement.
Department Sustainability and Taxes
While everyone on the council was on board with starting a new police department, council members John Blount and LaKeisha Gantt were concerned that not enough discussion had taken place to ensure city residents were aware that a property tax will need to be implemented to sustain the department.
In February the council approved to issue $3 million in bonds to start up the department. Blount voted against the measure while Gantt abstained.
Both wanted more financial data before making a decision.
On Monday, Blount reiterated his support, adding that he wants to make sure citizens know that “in order to do what we’re doing to keep the city financially sound we’re going to have to implement a tax. That needs to be out front to the citizens.”
Gantt said she has similar concerns.
“I think we jumped the gun with the police department without hearing from our citizens and really letting them know,” she said about the tax.
“It was kind of shoved down the throats of our citizens.”
Knighton explained a millage rate of 3.5 mills would equal about $250 a year in property taxes.
Council member Alphonso Thomas said the hiring of a chief and starting a department is forward planning for the city.
He said he’s heard from citizens about their appreciation for moving forward with a department, adding that “you would have to live under a rock not to understand that there may be a tax.
“I don’t like taxes, but in order to get the protection we need we have to plan for the future. I can live with it.”
Council member Yolanda Barber agreed with Thomas.
“What are we waiting for?” she said.
Council member Elton Alexander said funding had already been identified to move forward with the department, citing the $3 million.
He said that creating the department will add additional officers, alongside Henry County Police Department, to the area to maintain the city streets.
“I don’t think people are going to have a problem paying $20 a month to keep someone from kicking in their door,” Alexander said.
Stockbridge is currently the only incorporated city in Henry County that does not have its own police department. The last time Stockbridge had a police department was 1978 when the department was dissolved under a clouded reputation as a speed trap. The Sheriff’s Office took over policing responsibilities at that time, handing over the duties to the county police in 1991.
