City of Stockbridge To Close Offices Due To Expected Inclement Weather

 STOCKBRIDGE — Due to expected inclement weather conditions, the City of Stockbridge announced Wednesday night that it will close its offices to both community members and staffers on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 1 p.m. and reopen on Monday, Sept. 30 at 8 a.m.

Non-essential employees should not report during this time period, the city said in a Wednesday evening statement.

