McDONOUGH — Voters across Henry County cast their ballots in several municipal elections Tuesday.
McDonough
In the McDonough mayoral race, Sandra Vincent earned 1,338 votes while Craig Elrod picked up 861 votes. Tony Brown earned 365 votes. Longtime McDonough Mayor Billy Copeland chose not to run for the seat.
Incumbent District 1 council member Rufus Stewart will hold on to his seat with 237 votes. Toneen Brown earned 113 votes.
Jamal L. Burt ran unopposed for the District 2 City Council seat.
Vanessa W. Thomas earned the most votes, 1,157, for the McDonough at-large council seat. Incumbent Roger Pruitt earned 858 and Darryl Payton picked up 492 votes.
In the District 3 city council race, A. Scott Reeves appears earned the most votes with 540 votes. Terrell Tyson had 334, followed by Janice D. Sctochman with 270. Bridgette Westley earned 96 votes.
Hampton
Ann Tarpley is the next mayor of Hampton. She earned 660 votes while Stephanie Bodie picked up 616.
Three at-large City Council seats were up for grabs Tuesday.
A total of 716 residents voted for Devlin Cleveland. Sheila L. Barlow earned 608 votes, followed by incumbent Willie Turner with 598 votes.
Errol Mitchell earned 564 votes, Pamela Duchesne had 480 votes, Shawn Black with 344 votes and Yaunte R. Dvine with 117.
Stockbridge
City of Stockbridge residents opted to keep incumbent Anthony S. Ford as the city’s mayor. Ford earned 1,400 votes and Bruce Smith Sr. picked up 424 votes.
City Council incumbents will also keep their seats. LaKeisha T. Gantt earned 1,381 votes, followed by Alphonso Thomas with 901 votes.
Shirley Wallace had 686 votes, Antonio Harris 322 votes and Derek Mouzon with 97.
All results are unofficial until certified by the Georgia Secretary of State’s office.
