McDONOUGH — In the days following the EF-1 tornado that moved through Henry County on Jan. 12, public safety officials said they have what they need to ensure residents' needs are addressed.
Henry County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Kevin Johnson said teams, both internal and external, have been working around the clock to provide resources. In partnership with The American Red Cross, a 100-bed shelter is set up at the Locust Grove Recreation Center. It’s equipped with mobile showers and bathrooms as well as laundry and internet service. Salvation Army and Chick-fil-A are on site providing hot meals. Johnson said the county is also passing out tarps, blankets, bottled water and any other resources they can procure.
Johnson said the county is establishing a Recovery Team with the Red Cross and a Federal Emergency Management Agency Disaster Response Center that will help residents will long-term recovery.
Sheri Russo with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency said residents can begin applying for federal assistance immediately by calling 1-800-621-FEMA or visiting www.disasterassistance.gov.
Johnson said teams continue to clear debris and roadways and re-establishing electricity.
“Workers have been working nonstop since Thursday trying to get us back to normal and back to everyday life as soon as possible,” he said.
Residents clearing up debris can take it to the Henry County Recycling Center for free.
The center, located at 65 West Asbury Road in McDonough, is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Both Henry County Fire Chief Jonathan Burnette and Police Chief Mark Amerman lauded public safety for their efforts.
Board of Commissioners Chair Carlotta Harrell agreed.
“Thank you all for all of the hard work to make sure they take care of the citizens of Henry County,” she said.