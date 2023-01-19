McDONOUGH — In the days following the EF-1 tornado that moved through Henry County on Jan. 12, public safety officials said they have what they need to ensure residents' needs are addressed.

Henry County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Kevin Johnson said teams, both internal and external, have been working around the clock to provide resources. In partnership with The American Red Cross, a 100-bed shelter is set up at the Locust Grove Recreation Center. It’s equipped with mobile showers and bathrooms as well as laundry and internet service. Salvation Army and Chick-fil-A are on site providing hot meals. Johnson said the county is also passing out tarps, blankets, bottled water and any other resources they can procure.

